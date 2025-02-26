Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62, Zacks reports. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sinclair updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sinclair Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 210,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,433. The firm has a market cap of $959.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.
Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBGI
Sinclair Company Profile
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sinclair
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.