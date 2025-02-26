Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62, Zacks reports. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sinclair updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sinclair Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 210,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,433. The firm has a market cap of $959.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

