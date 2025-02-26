Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
SGR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.58. 34,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,578. The company has a market cap of C$860.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.76. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$10.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.14.
About Slate Grocery REIT
