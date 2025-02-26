SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 17th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CWYUF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 29,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,534. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

