Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Upgraded at Desjardins

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGD. CIBC cut their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Snowline Gold stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. Snowline Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.43.

In other Snowline Gold news, Director Calum Macleod Morrison purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$126,200.00. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

