SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.51. 13,003,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,275,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,355.70. The trade was a 197.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,008,465 shares of company stock valued at $416,952,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

