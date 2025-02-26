SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stock Position Lessened by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,194 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

