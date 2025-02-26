Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Steven Madden updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

