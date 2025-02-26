Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Steven Madden updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.
Steven Madden Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
