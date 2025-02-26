Strike Price Reaches $8.91 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $8.91 or 0.00010104 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,213.77 or 1.00027363 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,774.10 or 0.99528821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,476,070 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum that enables users to earn interest on their crypto holdings and borrow assets using smart contracts. Its native token, STRK, facilitates governance and incentivises participation within the ecosystem, driving decentralised decision-making.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

