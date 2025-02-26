TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $13.90. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 2,253,305 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

