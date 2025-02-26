Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 332.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 2,118,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,894. The firm has a market cap of $332.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108,719 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

