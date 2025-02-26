Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$629.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.0 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.100–0.500 EPS.
Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 10,340,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
