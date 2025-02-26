The Graph (GRT) One Day Volume Hits $3.16 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $3.16 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is a decentralised protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data, enabling efficient access for dApps. It has integrated AI capabilities, including model hosting and AI-assisted querying. GRT is the network’s native token, used for staking, curation, delegation, governance, and AI services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

