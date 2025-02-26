The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56), with a volume of 287735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).

The Pebble Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.64. The company has a market cap of £72.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £32,551.20 ($41,256.27). 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

