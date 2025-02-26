TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.340-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.870-0.890 EPS.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.80. 7,545,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

