Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.57. 332,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,358,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.