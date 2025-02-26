Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.57. 332,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,358,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.