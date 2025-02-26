Top Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – February 23rd

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $94.70. 34,962,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $760.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,042,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $211.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75.

