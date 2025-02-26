TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Up 0.2 %

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

