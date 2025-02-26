TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Carl Schweihs Buys 10,000 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) CFO Carl Schweihs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,943.75. This represents a 6.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 183,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,892. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TrueBlue by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 96,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TrueBlue by 85.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 220,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 101,589 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,082,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239,740 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 34.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 158,967 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

