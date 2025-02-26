Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:COF opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.01 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

