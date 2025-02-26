Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Releases Earnings Results

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UHT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. 91,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

