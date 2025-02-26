USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.5 million.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 255,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $618.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
