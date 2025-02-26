Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

