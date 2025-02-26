Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,091,000 after buying an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

BA stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

