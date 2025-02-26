Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 18,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 655,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

