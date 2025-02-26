Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt Sells 10,414 Shares

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

