Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $1.12, Zacks reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 88.09% and a negative net margin of 3,975.27%.

NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,288. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

