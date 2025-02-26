Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $1.12, Zacks reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 88.09% and a negative net margin of 3,975.27%.
Virgin Galactic Price Performance
NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,288. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.
About Virgin Galactic
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Stock Average Calculator
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.