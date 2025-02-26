Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Webco Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Webco Industries stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 212. The company has a market cap of $138.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.13. Webco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $137.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.
Webco Industries Company Profile
