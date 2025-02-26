Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Webco Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Webco Industries stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 212. The company has a market cap of $138.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.13. Webco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $137.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

