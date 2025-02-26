Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1243 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

