WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $13.56 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $195,084.70 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00140772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00009210 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000368 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001130 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165,059.73 or 1.86279438 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

