Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $335.99 and last traded at $336.56, with a volume of 92373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.34 and a 200 day moving average of $306.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -352.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

