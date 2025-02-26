WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Announces $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
WTBN opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
