WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Announces $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

WTBN opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

