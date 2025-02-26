Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years. Woodside Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 164.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,227. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.