Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Woodside Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years. Woodside Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 164.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
WDS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,227. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
