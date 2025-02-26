Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.0 million-$868.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.9 million. Workiva also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Get Workiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva Company Profile

Shares of WK traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 774,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,691. Workiva has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86.

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

