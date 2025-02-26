Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.18 Million

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Wrapped TAO token can now be bought for $373.17 or 0.00422861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TAO has a total market cap of $19.18 million and $219,320.91 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,216.50 or 0.99962715 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,678.74 or 0.99353348 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 126,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 126,540.69183316. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 378.59137714 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $174,514.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

