Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NYSE ZETA traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. 13,288,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,649. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

