12,480 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by McGrath & Associates Inc.

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

