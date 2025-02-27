2,847 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Brueske Advisory Services LLC

Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 47,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,848,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,197 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $1,661,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,891,867.94. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,528 shares of company stock worth $13,849,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $772.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

