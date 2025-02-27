3M’s (MMM) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 2,411,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,471. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,238.25. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

