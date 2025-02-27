545,466 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 545,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,593,000. Maplebear makes up 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portman Ltd acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 48.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 831,795 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 5,191.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

