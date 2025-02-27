550 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

