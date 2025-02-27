6,008 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.30, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

