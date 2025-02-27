80,000 Shares in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 77,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 784,576 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNED opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

