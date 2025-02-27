AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 886.9% in February

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 886.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,891. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. AB Volvo has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $32.29.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

