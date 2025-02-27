Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

ACEL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 253,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $966.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark T. Phelan sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $111,572.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,030.20. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,302.50. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,577 shares of company stock worth $1,090,072 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

