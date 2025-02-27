Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in February

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Adecco Group stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 247,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

