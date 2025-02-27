Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in February

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Adecco Group Trading Up 11.0 %
Shares of Adecco Group stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 247,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on AHEXY
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.