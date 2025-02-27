Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 180,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,805.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 966,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 941,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,082,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 651,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $108,555,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $172.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

