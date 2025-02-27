Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.8 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

ATD traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 323,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$69.86 and a 1-year high of C$86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

