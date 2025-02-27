Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,230 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

