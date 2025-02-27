Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 980 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after acquiring an additional 444,755 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 408,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,230,000 after purchasing an additional 195,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,981,000 after acquiring an additional 364,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.