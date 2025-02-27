Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $228,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,576,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,896.45. This represents a 72.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,108 shares of company stock worth $71,721,984. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 0.5 %

RBLX opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.